Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) went up 1.49% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) established initial surge of 1.49% at $113.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $111.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOD posted a 52-week range of $64.79-$146.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.14.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Modine Manufacturing Co industry. Modine Manufacturing Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.99%, in contrast to 110.08% institutional ownership.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Modine Manufacturing Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.29% and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in the upcoming year.

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.28, and its Beta score is 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.11.

In the same vein, MOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Modine Manufacturing Co, MOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.82% While, its Average True Range was 77.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.44 that was higher than 4.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.