MongoDB Inc (MDB) last month volatility was 3.66%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.44% to $244.36, before settling in for the price of $240.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDB posted a 52-week range of $140.78-$370.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.71.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. MongoDB Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.88%, in contrast to 85.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 245.00, making the entire transaction reach 245,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,104,316. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 8,335 for 243.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,032,793. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,557 in total.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

MongoDB Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.57% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MongoDB Inc (MDB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.37.

In the same vein, MDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

[MongoDB Inc, MDB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.56% While, its Average True Range was 77.63%.

Raw Stochastic average of MongoDB Inc (MDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.15 that was higher than 7.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.