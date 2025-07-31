Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GLUE) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.08% to $5.58, before settling in for the price of $5.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLUE posted a 52-week range of $3.50-$12.40.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -41.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.01.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.23%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 2,062 shares at the rate of 4.45, making the entire transaction reach 9,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,732. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,383. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.39% and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GLUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.04, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.26.

In the same vein, GLUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE)

[Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, GLUE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.97% While, its Average True Range was 54.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.