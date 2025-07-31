Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) is 7.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.08% to $25.59, before settling in for the price of $26.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUR posted a 52-week range of $18.94-$41.81.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.09.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Murphy Oil Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.66%, in contrast to 92.95% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 23.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,947. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,012 in total.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Murphy Oil Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.84% and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Murphy Oil Corp (MUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.82, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.07.

In the same vein, MUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Murphy Oil Corp, MUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.86 million was inferior to the volume of 2.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.60% While, its Average True Range was 50.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.90 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.