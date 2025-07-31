Netflix Inc (NFLX) surge 0.63% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.32% to $1184.2, before settling in for the price of $1168.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NFLX posted a 52-week range of $587.04-$1341.15.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.85% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $424.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $422.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.20 billion.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Netflix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 84.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 290 shares at the rate of 1336.54, making the entire transaction reach 387,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,601 for 1307.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,400,075. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,691 in total.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Netflix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.41% and is forecasted to reach 32.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Netflix Inc (NFLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.46, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.19.

In the same vein, NFLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.47, a figure that is expected to reach 6.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 32.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Netflix Inc (NFLX)