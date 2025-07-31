Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) went down -4.44% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.44% to $0.77, before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.69% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.60 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Nine Energy Service Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.11%, in contrast to 27.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 20,857 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 12,973 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 219,996. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s insider sold 11,530 for 0.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,059. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,873 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nine Energy Service Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.59% and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.32.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)