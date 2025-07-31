Nkarta Inc (NKTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) established initial surge of 5.83% at $2.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKTX posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$6.99.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nkarta Inc industry. Nkarta Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.49%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,790 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 3,204 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 320,069. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15 ’25, Company’s insider sold 8,638 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,955 in total.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nkarta Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.68% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nkarta Inc (NKTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.48.

In the same vein, NKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nkarta Inc, NKTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83% While, its Average True Range was 62.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Nkarta Inc (NKTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.