No matter how cynical the overall market is Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) performance over the last week is recorded -13.10%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) established initial surge of 5.80% at $1.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABOS posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$3.49.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -54.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2352, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5947.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.03%, in contrast to 58.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 23 ’25, this organization’s CFO & Chief Business Officer sold 28,902 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 49,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 231,744. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21 ’25, Company’s CFO & Chief Business Officer sold 4,364 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,986. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,646 in total.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.92% and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -54.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.02.

In the same vein, ABOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, ABOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.48% While, its Average True Range was 51.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1346 that was higher than 0.0949 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.