No matter how cynical the overall market is Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) performance over the last week is recorded -26.22%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.52% to $0.33, before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACXP posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.39.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4415, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7827.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.17%, in contrast to 11.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 24,631 shares at the rate of 1.01, making the entire transaction reach 25,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,708. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 24,631 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 137,183 in total.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.53% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93.

In the same vein, ACXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP)

[Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc, ACXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.53% While, its Average True Range was 27.44%.

Raw Stochastic average of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0515 that was higher than 0.0413 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.