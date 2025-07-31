No matter how cynical the overall market is Amer Sports Inc (AS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.97%

As on Wednesday, Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.33% to $38.85, before settling in for the price of $38.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AS posted a 52-week range of $10.11-$40.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.88.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Amer Sports Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.59%, in contrast to 19.32% institutional ownership.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Amer Sports Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amer Sports Inc (AS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $104.49, and its Beta score is 3.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 154.46.

In the same vein, AS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amer Sports Inc (AS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amer Sports Inc, AS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was lower the volume of 3.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 57.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of Amer Sports Inc (AS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12 that was lower than 1.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.