No matter how cynical the overall market is Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.40%

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) flaunted slowness of -0.59% at $85.61, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $86.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACGL posted a 52-week range of $82.49-$110.75.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $375.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $361.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.08 billion.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arch Capital Group Ltd industry. Arch Capital Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.43%, in contrast to 90.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s EVP AND CFO sold 12,630 shares at the rate of 94.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,194,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 274,681.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.69% and is forecasted to reach 9.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.84, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.24.

In the same vein, ACGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)