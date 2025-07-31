No matter how cynical the overall market is Cava Group Inc (CAVA) performance over the last week is recorded -1.49%

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.56% at $90.32, before settling in for the price of $85.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAVA posted a 52-week range of $70.00-$172.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.42.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Cava Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.48%, in contrast to 71.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 2,799 shares at the rate of 75.16, making the entire transaction reach 210,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,548. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s CLO & Secretary sold 2,198 for 75.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,533 in total.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cava Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cava Group Inc (CAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.34, and its Beta score is 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.08.

In the same vein, CAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.77% While, its Average True Range was 58.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.89 that was lower than 3.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.