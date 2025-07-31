No matter how cynical the overall market is Crown Castle Inc (CCI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.52%

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) flaunted slowness of -2.16% at $106.97, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $109.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCI posted a 52-week range of $84.20-$120.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $435.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.96.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Crown Castle Inc industry. Crown Castle Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 97.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 380 shares at the rate of 103.27, making the entire transaction reach 39,243 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,441. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 3,600 for 106.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 384,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,465 in total.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Crown Castle Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.22% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year.

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Castle Inc (CCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.70.

In the same vein, CCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc (CCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Crown Castle Inc, CCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61% While, its Average True Range was 50.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.29 that was lower than 2.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.