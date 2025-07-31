No matter how cynical the overall market is Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.03%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.31% to $94.05, before settling in for the price of $93.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GKOS posted a 52-week range of $77.10-$163.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.13.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Glaukos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.76%, in contrast to 101.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 1,520 shares at the rate of 106.84, making the entire transaction reach 162,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,431.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.52% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.41.

In the same vein, GKOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Glaukos Corporation, GKOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.06% While, its Average True Range was 31.64%.

Raw Stochastic average of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.62 that was lower than 3.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.