No matter how cynical the overall market is Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) performance over the last week is recorded -5.55%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.76% to $104.02, before settling in for the price of $103.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCI posted a 52-week range of $64.31-$112.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $658.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $655.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.46.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Johnson Controls International plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.33%, in contrast to 92.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s VP and President, Americas sold 1,422 shares at the rate of 104.82, making the entire transaction reach 149,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,860. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s VP and President, APAC sold 15,000 for 103.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,546,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,574 in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.06% and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.89, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.66.

In the same vein, JCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.37, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

[Johnson Controls International plc, JCI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.84% While, its Average True Range was 36.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.17 that was higher than 2.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.