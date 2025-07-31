No matter how cynical the overall market is Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) performance over the last week is recorded -2.24%

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.96% at $27.98, before settling in for the price of $28.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMB posted a 52-week range of $19.53-$35.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $376.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.87.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Primo Brands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.00%, in contrast to 64.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,657,562 shares at the rate of 31.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,604,324,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,210,806. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,657,562 for 31.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,604,324,989. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,210,806 in total.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Primo Brands Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.41% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Brands Corp (PRMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.12.

In the same vein, PRMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.14% While, its Average True Range was 31.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.63 that was lower than 0.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.