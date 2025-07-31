No matter how cynical the overall market is PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) performance over the last week is recorded 8.20%

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 3.35% to $50.94, before settling in for the price of $49.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTCT posted a 52-week range of $29.01-$58.38.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 259.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.13.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. PTC Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.45%, in contrast to 98.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,516 shares at the rate of 49.46, making the entire transaction reach 124,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,920.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

PTC Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 259.58% and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in the upcoming year.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.82, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, PTCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.51, a figure that is expected to reach -1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

[PTC Therapeutics Inc, PTCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.40% While, its Average True Range was 64.61%.

Raw Stochastic average of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.80 that was lower than 2.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.