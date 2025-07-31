No matter how cynical the overall market is QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) performance over the last week is recorded -8.68%

As on Wednesday, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) started slowly as it slid -4.52% to $24.29, before settling in for the price of $25.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QDEL posted a 52-week range of $23.77-$49.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.91.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. QuidelOrtho Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 112.51% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 6,033 for 41.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,033 in total.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

QuidelOrtho Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.81% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, QDEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuidelOrtho Corporation, QDEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.43 million was better the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24% While, its Average True Range was 29.63%.

Raw Stochastic average of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.27 that was lower than 1.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.