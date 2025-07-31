No matter how cynical the overall market is Reddit Inc (RDDT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.21%

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.09% at $149.33, before settling in for the price of $144.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDDT posted a 52-week range of $49.13-$230.41.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -65.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.36.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Reddit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.98%, in contrast to 56.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 145.58, making the entire transaction reach 2,329,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 241,373. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s CEO & President sold 14,000 for 145.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,038,876. This particular insider is now the holder of 539,631 in total.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Reddit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in the upcoming year.

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reddit Inc (RDDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $231.02, and its Beta score is 2.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.97.

In the same vein, RDDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.47% While, its Average True Range was 56.37%.

Raw Stochastic average of Reddit Inc (RDDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.06 that was lower than 8.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.