Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $780.42K

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) flaunted slowness of -2.88% at $11.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $12.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWBI posted a 52-week range of $10.75-$15.42.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.55% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Northwest Bancshares Inc industry. Northwest Bancshares Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 61.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec. sold 9,010 shares at the rate of 12.38, making the entire transaction reach 111,544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,486. Preceding that transaction, on May 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Auditor sold 230 for 12.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,796 in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.96% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.73, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.86.

In the same vein, NWBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Northwest Bancshares Inc, NWBI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.23% While, its Average True Range was 19.64%.

Raw Stochastic average of Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.