NOV Inc (NOV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.12M

As on Wednesday, NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) started slowly as it slid -1.92% to $12.78, before settling in for the price of $13.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOV posted a 52-week range of $10.65-$20.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $372.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $372.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.21.

NOV Inc (NOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NOV Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 101.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 1,784 shares at the rate of 16.10, making the entire transaction reach 28,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,951. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07 ’24, Company’s insider sold 29,410 for 16.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 485,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,752 in total.

NOV Inc (NOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.18% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year.

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NOV Inc (NOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.50, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.28.

In the same vein, NOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NOV Inc (NOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NOV Inc, NOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.16 million was better the volume of 4.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.26% While, its Average True Range was 41.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of NOV Inc (NOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.