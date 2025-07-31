Nutanix Inc (NTNX) PE Ratio stood at $109642.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.59% to $76.75, before settling in for the price of $75.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTNX posted a 52-week range of $43.35-$83.36.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $268.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $261.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.75.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Nutanix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.47%, in contrast to 81.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 1,925 shares at the rate of 75.00, making the entire transaction reach 144,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 518,561.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nutanix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.65% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutanix Inc (NTNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $109642.86, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.84.

In the same vein, NTNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nutanix Inc, NTNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.04 million was lower the volume of 2.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.82% While, its Average True Range was 63.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.61 that was lower than 2.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.