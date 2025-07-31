Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) EPS growth this year is 69.19%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.03% at $2.41, before settling in for the price of $2.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUVB posted a 52-week range of $1.54-$3.97.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -49.14% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $820.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.31.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Nuvation Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.54%, in contrast to 48.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 17,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,591. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,902 in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nuvation Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.19% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.82.

In the same vein, NUVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.23% While, its Average True Range was 55.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.