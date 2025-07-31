NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) plunge -1.68% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $220.94, before settling in for the price of $226.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXPI posted a 52-week range of $148.09-$264.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 62.74% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $215.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $212.92.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. NXP Semiconductors NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 93.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 6,785 shares at the rate of 227.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,542,502 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,520.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

NXP Semiconductors NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.99% and is forecasted to reach 13.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.34, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.91.

In the same vein, NXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.39, a figure that is expected to reach 3.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.64% While, its Average True Range was 42.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.08 that was lower than 7.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.