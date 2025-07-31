Okta Inc (OKTA) PE Ratio stood at $154.90: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.79% to $99.77, before settling in for the price of $98.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKTA posted a 52-week range of $70.56-$127.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.76.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Okta Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.06%, in contrast to 86.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 9,000 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 900,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,067. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 31,592 for 95.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,010,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,682 in total.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Okta Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.27% and is forecasted to reach 3.55 in the upcoming year.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Okta Inc (OKTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $154.90, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.86.

In the same vein, OKTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Okta Inc, OKTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.36 million was better the volume of 3.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.00% While, its Average True Range was 60.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc (OKTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.37 that was lower than 3.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.