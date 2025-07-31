Olin Corp (OLN) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.83% to $19.3, before settling in for the price of $21.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLN posted a 52-week range of $17.66-$49.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -91.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.83.

Olin Corp (OLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Olin Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 87.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 7,250 shares at the rate of 28.06, making the entire transaction reach 203,447 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,250. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08 ’24, Company’s VP & Controller sold 10,500 for 43.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 459,412. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,056 in total.

Olin Corp (OLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olin Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -91.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olin Corp (OLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.16.

In the same vein, OLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Olin Corp, OLN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.62% While, its Average True Range was 37.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Olin Corp (OLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95 that was lower than 0.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.