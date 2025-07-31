Opko Health Inc (OPK) latest performance of -0.74% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) started slowly as it slid -0.74% to $1.34, before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPK posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$2.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 32.04% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -335.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $671.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $350.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3405, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4979.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Opko Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.84%, in contrast to 31.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10 ’25, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 125,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 169,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,001,448. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08 ’25, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 125,000 for 1.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 184,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,876,448 in total.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Opko Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -335.42% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opko Health Inc (OPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54.

In the same vein, OPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opko Health Inc (OPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opko Health Inc, OPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was lower the volume of 3.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.83% While, its Average True Range was 43.71%.

Raw Stochastic average of Opko Health Inc (OPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0511 that was lower than 0.0582 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.