O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) last month performance of 10.26% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.49% at $99.38, before settling in for the price of $98.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORLY posted a 52-week range of $73.11-$100.10.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.85% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $850.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $848.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 85.84% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 29 ’25, Company’s SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES sold 19 for 1351.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,686. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.79% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.53, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.94.

In the same vein, ORLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.38% While, its Average True Range was 77.29%.

Raw Stochastic average of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.95 that was lower than 2.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.