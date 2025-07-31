Organon & Co (OGN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.57

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.99% to $10.04, before settling in for the price of $10.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OGN posted a 52-week range of $8.01-$23.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -23.49% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.42.

Organon & Co (OGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Organon & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,469 shares at the rate of 8.07, making the entire transaction reach 100,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,469. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer bought 5,500 for 8.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,235. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,974 in total.

Organon & Co (OGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Organon & Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.05% and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Organon & Co (OGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.48, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.36.

In the same vein, OGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Organon & Co (OGN)

[Organon & Co, OGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.80% While, its Average True Range was 55.08%.

Raw Stochastic average of Organon & Co (OGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.