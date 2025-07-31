Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) last month volatility was 10.12%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -5.95% at $0.73, before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORGN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5353, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8705.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. Origin Materials Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.16%, in contrast to 14.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 10,441 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 8,926 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 692,944. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s CEO and Director sold 20,828 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,105,402 in total.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67.

In the same vein, ORGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67.

Technical Analysis of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.57% While, its Average True Range was 61.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0657 that was higher than 0.0530 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.