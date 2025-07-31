Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.45: Right on the Precipice

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -14.79% at $8.01, before settling in for the price of $9.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORN posted a 52-week range of $4.64-$9.94.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.45.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Orion Group Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.76%, in contrast to 74.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 8.67, making the entire transaction reach 259,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 419,215. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL bought 10,000 for 5.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,234 in total.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Orion Group Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.42, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.54.

In the same vein, ORN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.74% While, its Average True Range was 36.53%.

Raw Stochastic average of Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was higher than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.