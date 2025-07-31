Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) volume hits 1.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.46% to $0.5, before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVID posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.47.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3768, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6471.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.32%, in contrast to 42.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 26 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 5,279 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 2,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,406. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s CBFO sold 3,902 for 0.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,185. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,973 in total.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.46% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.64.

In the same vein, OVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

[Ovid Therapeutics Inc, OVID] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.92% While, its Average True Range was 47.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0784 that was higher than 0.0395 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.