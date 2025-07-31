Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is 39.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.96% to $29.94, before settling in for the price of $29.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGY posted a 52-week range of $8.20-$34.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.58.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.53%, in contrast to 32.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 8,484 shares at the rate of 30.15, making the entire transaction reach 255,793 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,278.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.65% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.36.

In the same vein, PGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pagaya Technologies Ltd, PGY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.49% While, its Average True Range was 60.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.99 that was higher than 1.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.