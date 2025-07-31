Paramount Global (PARA) recent quarterly performance of 13.19% is not showing the real picture

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.38% at $13.3, before settling in for the price of $13.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARA posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$13.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $633.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $597.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.42.

Paramount Global (PARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Paramount Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.44%, in contrast to 70.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’24, this organization’s Office of the CEO sold 85,355 shares at the rate of 11.40, making the entire transaction reach 973,047 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Paramount Global (PARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Paramount Global’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.18% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paramount Global (PARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.26.

In the same vein, PARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.44% While, its Average True Range was 68.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Global (PARA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.