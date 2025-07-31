Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Carvana Co (CVNA) last week performance was -2.74%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.86% to $333.59, before settling in for the price of $336.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVNA posted a 52-week range of $118.50-$364.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 157.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $329.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.93.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Carvana Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.82%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,766 shares at the rate of 334.98, making the entire transaction reach 1,931,474 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 601,440. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for 336.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,362,272. This particular insider is now the holder of 606,440 in total.

Carvana Co (CVNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 157.12% and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in the upcoming year.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carvana Co (CVNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $116.79, and its Beta score is 3.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.27.

In the same vein, CVNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Carvana Co, CVNA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.9 million was inferior to the volume of 4.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.28% While, its Average True Range was 44.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Carvana Co (CVNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.22 that was lower than 14.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.