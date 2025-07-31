Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Datadog Inc (DDOG) last week performance was 3.39%

As on Wednesday, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) started slowly as it slid -0.93% to $148.88, before settling in for the price of $150.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDOG posted a 52-week range of $81.63-$170.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $319.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $306.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $127.05.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Datadog Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.16%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,195 shares at the rate of 150.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,688,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 548,715.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Datadog Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.28% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc (DDOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $322.53, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.09.

In the same vein, DDOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Datadog Inc, DDOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.46 million was lower the volume of 5.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.91% While, its Average True Range was 64.27%.

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc (DDOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.21 that was lower than 3.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.