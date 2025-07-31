Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) last week performance was -3.47%

As on Wednesday, eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $10.84, before settling in for the price of $11.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $6.90-$15.39.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.50%, in contrast to 38.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.15, making the entire transaction reach 91,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 537,190.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

eXp World Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.39.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc, EXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.94 million was lower the volume of 1.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.09% While, its Average True Range was 57.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was higher than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.