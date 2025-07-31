Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Freshworks Inc (FRSH) last week performance was -6.35%

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.44% to $13.57, before settling in for the price of $13.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSH posted a 52-week range of $10.81-$19.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.17.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freshworks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.63%, in contrast to 54.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,685 shares at the rate of 14.27, making the entire transaction reach 66,855 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,218. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER sold 4,289 for 15.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,549. This particular insider is now the holder of 570,487 in total.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Freshworks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.74.

In the same vein, FRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

[Freshworks Inc, FRSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75% While, its Average True Range was 29.40%.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was lower than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.