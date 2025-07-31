Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) last week performance was -2.59%

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) flaunted slowness of -1.79% at $7.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORC posted a 52-week range of $5.68-$9.01.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 570.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $906.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.61.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Orchid Island Capital Inc industry. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 30.81% institutional ownership.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 570.37% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.57, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.32.

In the same vein, ORC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Orchid Island Capital Inc, ORC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.87% While, its Average True Range was 46.16%.

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was lower than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.