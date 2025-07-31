Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Stagwell Inc (STGW) last week performance was -1.53%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.46% to $5.16, before settling in for the price of $5.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STGW posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$8.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.99.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Stagwell Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.42%, in contrast to 36.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 425,757 shares at the rate of 4.27, making the entire transaction reach 1,817,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,774,322. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 240,000 for 4.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,063,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,014,322 in total.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Stagwell Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stagwell Inc (STGW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1011.76, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.91.

In the same vein, STGW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stagwell Inc (STGW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Stagwell Inc, STGW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.13% While, its Average True Range was 56.96%.

Raw Stochastic average of Stagwell Inc (STGW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.