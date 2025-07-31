Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) last week performance was -6.87%

Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.12% to $30.51, before settling in for the price of $31.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSBC posted a 52-week range of $26.42-$37.36.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.40.

Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Wesbanco, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.36%, in contrast to 70.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 275 shares at the rate of 30.90, making the entire transaction reach 8,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,656. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director bought 270 for 30.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,343. This particular insider is now the holder of 109,356 in total.

Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wesbanco, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in the upcoming year.

Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.34, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.38.

In the same vein, WSBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)

[Wesbanco, Inc, WSBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.62% While, its Average True Range was 26.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.71 that was lower than 0.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.