PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.34M

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) flaunted slowness of -3.26% at $24.63, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $25.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $13.61-$42.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.59.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PBF Energy Inc industry. PBF Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.87%, in contrast to 79.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 48,500 shares at the rate of 17.99, making the entire transaction reach 872,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,823,498. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15 ’25, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 15,000 for 14.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,774,998 in total.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

PBF Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.52% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.11, a figure that is expected to reach -1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PBF Energy Inc, PBF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.99% While, its Average True Range was 50.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.24 that was higher than 1.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.