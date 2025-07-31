PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) last month performance of 3.64% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.93% at $18.52, before settling in for the price of $18.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $13.25-$23.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.29.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. PENN Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.33%, in contrast to 99.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 14.83, making the entire transaction reach 148,264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 322,941. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s CEO and President bought 34,000 for 14.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,082,625 in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.23% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.12% While, its Average True Range was 53.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was lower than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.