Penumbra Inc (PEN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $486.79K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) set off with pace as it heaved 11.91% to $254.21, before settling in for the price of $227.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEN posted a 52-week range of $148.00-$310.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -23.21% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $251.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $256.57.

Penumbra Inc (PEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Penumbra Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.18%, in contrast to 90.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s CEO and President sold 16,150 shares at the rate of 233.16, making the entire transaction reach 3,765,574 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,258.

Penumbra Inc (PEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Penumbra Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.94% and is forecasted to reach 5.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penumbra Inc (PEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.40, and its Beta score is 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.91.

In the same vein, PEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Penumbra Inc, PEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.79% While, its Average True Range was 69.34%.

Raw Stochastic average of Penumbra Inc (PEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.73 that was lower than 8.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.