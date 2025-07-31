Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.36% to $14.95, before settling in for the price of $15.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPTA posted a 52-week range of $5.25-$18.04.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.93.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Perpetua Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 60.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Member of 10% Owner Group bought 7,575,757 shares at the rate of 13.20, making the entire transaction reach 99,999,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,347,299. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24 ’25, Company’s (See remarks (3)) sold 6,500 for 13.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,025. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,195 in total.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.95% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.95.

In the same vein, PPTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

[Perpetua Resources Corp, PPTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.09% While, its Average True Range was 42.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.