Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) recent quarterly performance of 1.32% is not showing the real picture

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) flaunted slowness of -4.97% at $3.06, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WOOF posted a 52-week range of $2.23-$6.29.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 196.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $240.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $853.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc industry. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.77%, in contrast to 58.31% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 849,541 for 3.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,574,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 853,304 in total.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 196.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.21.

In the same vein, WOOF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, WOOF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.52% While, its Average True Range was 43.34%.

Raw Stochastic average of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.