Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) average volume reaches $1.23M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 4.11% to $1.52, before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLRX posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$16.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -78.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -78.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3970, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.3858.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.97%, in contrast to 86.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 17 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 52,419 shares at the rate of 11.20, making the entire transaction reach 587,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 430,517. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,148 for 11.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,608 in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.84% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -78.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.03.

In the same vein, PLRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

[Pliant Therapeutics Inc, PLRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.11% While, its Average True Range was 56.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1014 that was lower than 0.1142 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.