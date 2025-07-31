Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) EPS growth this year is 13.71%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $51.35, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $53.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRCT posted a 52-week range of $47.04-$103.81.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -12.56% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.77.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Procept BioRobotics Corp industry. Procept BioRobotics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.93%, in contrast to 91.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 63.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,597,711 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,363. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 63.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,584,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,363 in total.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Procept BioRobotics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.71% and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.40.

In the same vein, PRCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Procept BioRobotics Corp, PRCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.73% While, its Average True Range was 26.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.28 that was higher than 2.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.