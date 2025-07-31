Progressive Corp (PGR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.54 million

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) established initial surge of 0.09% at $241.71, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $241.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $204.29-$292.99.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $262.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $261.31.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Progressive Corp industry. Progressive Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 87.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 16,664 shares at the rate of 249.24, making the entire transaction reach 4,153,335 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,024. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,191 for 249.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 795,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,977 in total.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Progressive Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.31% and is forecasted to reach 16.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progressive Corp (PGR). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.27, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.01.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.85, a figure that is expected to reach 3.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Progressive Corp, PGR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.97% While, its Average True Range was 34.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of Progressive Corp (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.30 that was lower than 6.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.