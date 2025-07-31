ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) plunge -8.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) started slowly as it slid -11.51% to $5.61, before settling in for the price of $6.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUMP posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$11.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $582.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProPetro Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.98%, in contrast to 82.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,137 shares at the rate of 7.39, making the entire transaction reach 74,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,892.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

ProPetro Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.24% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.91.

In the same vein, PUMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ProPetro Holding Corp, PUMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.23 million was better the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.42% While, its Average True Range was 37.71%.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was lower than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.